SP workers had no sympathy for the poor, youth, farmers, women; it was only sympathetic towards terrorists: Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party stating that it did not have sympathy for poor people, farmers and safety of women in the state, instead the SP was "sympathetic only towards terrorists". Addressing a public rally in UP's Azamgarh today, Adityanath said that the SP only had sympathy for the terrorists who are in jail.

"Samajwadi Party neither had sympathies for development, poor and youth nor for farmers and safety of women. They were sympathetic only towards getting terrorists out of jail," the chief minister said. Continuing taking a jibe at previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, he said, "SP and BSP workers are troubled that from where we are getting money and undertaking development works. I must say that there is no shortage of money but the difference of intention and priorities."

The Chief Minister also announced that the amount given to the girl during her marriage under 'Saamuhik Vivah Yojana' which is currently Rs 50,000 will be increased to Rs 1 lakh gradually during the next term of the BJP. Yogi also said that one free gas cylinder will be provided to the beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojana during Holi and Diwali for the next five years.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded. In the seventh phase, voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts on March 7.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)