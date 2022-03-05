Left Menu

2022 Assembly Elections: BJP set to come back with a firm majority in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, says Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:30 IST
2022 Assembly Elections: BJP set to come back with a firm majority in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, says Nadda
A joint press conference by BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nadda today said, "The first phase of elections in five states started during COVID-19 third wave. From January 8 to February 22, we had to campaign while adhering to several COVID-19 protocols. We want to thank the people across five states for following all COVID protocols." The BJP chief highlighted that the main focus area of the party was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy, and the farmers among other sectors.

"The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states where we currently have a government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors," said Nadda. He said, "In these four states, another major focus was on the development of educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. In Uttar Pradesh, five airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started."

2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022