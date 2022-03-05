Left Menu

BJP exudes confidence about forming government in four states, impressive gains in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:43 IST
BJP exudes confidence about forming government in four states, impressive gains in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in four states where it was in power, including in Uttar Pradesh, and it will make impressive gains in Punjab.

Addressing a joint press conference here, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party will get a massive majority in Uttar Pradesh and those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate would be disappointed.

''People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power,'' Nadda said.

Underlining that the party ran a scientific and well-organised campaign, Shah said, ''We saw Prime Minister Modi's popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister.'' Shah said he is confident that BJP will return to power in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and make impressive gains in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, BJP will get a massive majority. He further said that some leaders might have left the party, but not the voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022