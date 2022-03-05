BJP exudes confidence about forming government in four states, impressive gains in Punjab
Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in four states where it was in power, including in Uttar Pradesh, and it will make impressive gains in Punjab.
Addressing a joint press conference here, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party will get a massive majority in Uttar Pradesh and those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate would be disappointed.
''People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power,'' Nadda said.
Underlining that the party ran a scientific and well-organised campaign, Shah said, ''We saw Prime Minister Modi's popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister.'' Shah said he is confident that BJP will return to power in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and make impressive gains in Punjab.
In Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, BJP will get a massive majority. He further said that some leaders might have left the party, but not the voters.
