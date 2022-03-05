Left Menu

MP CM celebrates birthday with cleanliness drive in shanty town

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:39 IST
MP CM celebrates birthday with cleanliness drive in shanty town
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 64th birthday on Saturday by planting a sapling, sweeping the roads of a shanty colony as well as segregating garbage from houses there, and then sharing a meal with local sanitary workers.

He planted the sapling at Smart City Park here, then moved to Bijasen, a shanty-dominated area, where he cleaned the roads with a broom and then collected garbage from homes and put it in a van for disposal after segregating it.

Chouhan, who washed the feet of some of the conservancy workers there and also ate with them, said this drive was undertaken to motivate masses as cleanliness was the biggest necessity for a healthy life.

As part of birthday greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ''dynamic MP CM's development-oriented leadership, administrative skills and humility have endeared him to countless people''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022