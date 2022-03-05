Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:32 IST
Mungantiwar tells DGP about Chandrapur's deteriorating law and order situation, Wadettiwar chairs police meet
The sand mafia visited a village in Pombhurna tehsil and threatened to kill people there, while a local corporator was attacked by unidentified persons in the heart of the city on Friday, Mungantiwar said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar met state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and said the law and order situation in Chandrapur district was deteriorating.

Mungantiwar, who is the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee and MLA from Ballarpur, said sand and coal mafias were gaining strength in the district, while cases of murder, robbery and smuggling had increased.

The sand mafia visited a village in Pombhurna tehsil and threatened to kill people there, while a local corporator was attacked by unidentified persons in the heart of the city on Friday, Mungantiwar said.

Meanwhile, district guardian minister Vijay Wadettiwar held a meeting at the Superintendent of Police's office here during the day and asked the force to take strict action against those involved in bootlegging, coal smuggling and ponzi schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

