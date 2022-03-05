Congress leaders from Goa meet Rahul Gandhi as counting day nears
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met party leaders from Goa ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections on March 10 and reviewed the political situation in the coastal state.
Congress' Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat met Gandhi in Delhi.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and the party's Goa election in-charge P Chidambaram were also present for the meeting.
After the meeting, Rao tweeted "Sri @RahulGandhi reviewed the political situation in Goa and discussed strategies for post election scenario with us.'' Congress contested the recently-held Goa Assembly election in alliance with the Goa Forward Party. The Grand Old Party is wary of a repeat of the 2017 situation when it emerged as the single largest party but was trumped by the BJP which cobbled together a coalition quicker.
