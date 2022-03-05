Following are the top stories at 2100 hour: NATION DEL58 PM-UKRAINE-LD MEETING PM Modi chairs another meeting on Ukraine situation, India's evacuation efforts New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called another high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India's evacuation efforts to bring back its citizens, official sources said.

DEL49 POLLS-BJP-LD BRIEFING BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in four states, impressive gains in Punjab New Delhi: Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in four states where it was in power, including in Uttar Pradesh, and will make impressive gains in Punjab.

DEL34 BIZ-UKRAINE-INDIAN-SAILORS 21 Indian sailors stuck at Mykolaiv port in war-hit Ukraine Mumbai: As many as 21 Indian sailors on board a merchant ship are stuck for quite some time at the Port of Mykolaiv in war-hit Ukraine but all of them are “safe” and in ''regular contact'' with their families and the ship manning agency, according to the agency founder and CEO Sanjay Prashar.

DEL39 UKRAINE-INDIA-2NDLD STUDENTS-SUMY Deeply concerned about Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy: MEA New Delhi: India on Saturday said it has ''strongly pressed'' the Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe passage for the Indian students stuck in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

ELN16 POLLS-UP-CAMPAIGN END Curtain comes down on two-month-long election campaign in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: The high-octane campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election covering 54 assembly seats, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, ended on Saturday, with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from COVID-19 handling, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.

ELN14 POLLS-UP-NADDA-LD FARMERS Cong misled farmers in the name of loan waiver; Modi gave them Rs 6,000 every year: Nadda Bhadohi (UP): BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of loan waiver, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 6,000 to farmers every year under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. ELN17 POLL-MN-2ND LD TURNOUT 76.04 pc turn out in Manipur's second and final phase of assembly poll Imphal: The turn out in the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly poll on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 pc amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after the begining of voting, election department officials said. LEGAL LGD7 RJ-HC-CJ-GOVT OPINION Govt’s negative opinion about me proves my judicial independence: Outgoing Raj HC’s CJ Jodhpur: The outgoing chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi, on Saturday said the government’s negative perception about him is a certificate of his judicial independence.

LGD4 DL-COURT-LD NSE NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, pulls up CBI New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to the former chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna, in the NSE co-location case and disapproved of the CBI's ''lackadaisical'' conduct, saying no action seems to have been taken against the main scam beneficiaries for last four year.

FOREIGN FGN68 PAK-EXPLOSION-2NDLD ISIS Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63 Peshawar: Pakistan's Interior Minister on Saturday vowed to arrest the masterminds behind a deadly suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group on a crowded Shia mosque during Friday prayers here that killed at least 63 people and injured nearly 200 others.

FGN67 PAK-2NDLD FATF Pakistan remains on FATF’s grey list for failing to meet some of its targets under additional criteria Islamabad: The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF has retained Pakistan on its terrorism financing “grey list” for failing to meet some of its targets under the additional criteria.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN59 UK-RUSSIAN-OLIGARCHS UK fast-tracks law for quicker sanctions on Russian oligarchs having close links with Putin London: The UK government is in the process of fast-tracking laws to make it easier to execute sanctions against Russian oligarchs, most of whom are known to have close links with President Vladimir Putin.

By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD28 SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD SL 'Rockstar Ravindra' puts India in driver's seat Mohali: Ravindra Jadeja paid a fitting tribute to one of his earliest mentors Shane Warne with a majestic 175 not out as India took complete command of the opening Test against Sri Lanka with a mammoth first innings total of 574/8 declared on the second day here.

