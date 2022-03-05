Muivah undergoes minor surgery, condition stable
- Country:
- India
NSCN (IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah on Saturday underwent a minor surgery and his condition is stable, the outfit said.
The outfit's general secretary was admitted to a private hospital in Nagaland's Dimapur due to a minor health issue attributed to indigestion, it said.
It was properly looked into by doctors on time and he is now out of danger and is doing fine following a successful minor surgery, a release issued by NSCN (IM) said.
It thanked the hospital and well-wishers for love and prayers.
NSCN (IM) and Centre have signed the Framework Agreement in 2015 but the final solution to the Naga political issue is yet to be reached as the outfit is demanding a separate flag and constitution for Nagas, which the Union government has refused to grant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thuingaleng Muivah
- Nagas
- Naga
- NSCN
- Framework Agreement
- Nagaland
- Dimapur
ALSO READ
Neighbour arrested for raping minor in Delhi's Kirti Nagar
Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured
Grenade hurled at security forces in J-K's Srinagar; no injuries reported
DefExpo-2022 extended by one day, to be held in Gandhinagar from March 10-14
CHC in-charge transferred, 3 taken off work after Kushinagar wedding tragedy