Muivah undergoes minor surgery, condition stable

NSCN (IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah on Saturday underwent a minor surgery and his condition is stable, the outfit said.

The outfit's general secretary was admitted to a private hospital in Nagaland's Dimapur due to a minor health issue attributed to indigestion, it said.

It was properly looked into by doctors on time and he is now out of danger and is doing fine following a successful minor surgery, a release issued by NSCN (IM) said.

It thanked the hospital and well-wishers for love and prayers.

NSCN (IM) and Centre have signed the Framework Agreement in 2015 but the final solution to the Naga political issue is yet to be reached as the outfit is demanding a separate flag and constitution for Nagas, which the Union government has refused to grant.

