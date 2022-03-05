BJP evading real issues, will be wiped out from UP: Cong leader

As the campaign for the last phase of Assembly polls ended in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying it evaded real issues and that its leaders addressed the media as “last-ditch efforts”.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate dubbed the press conferences of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda as “directionless”.

She said she is thankful to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the “courage” to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shrinate sought to know from Shah what he would like to say to Asha Singh, whose husband was killed and their daughter raped in Unnao, as the home minister had been lavishing praise on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. Asha Singh is contesting the Assembly polls as a Congress candidate.

The Congress spokesperson also questioned the BJP on rising unemployment and sought details on the 70 lakh jobs that were promised in the state. Taking a jibe at BJP chief Nadda over his remark that the BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh was “responsive”, Shrinate said the saffron party’s leaders, MLAs and MPs were not even allowed entry into villages and were allegedly chased away by the people.

“It seems to me that the press conference was all verbal talk, and what one has seen is that BJP legislators and MPs were not even allowed entry into villages… the BJP will be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh. It seems this is the noise being created before the lull after the storm,” she said.

The Congress leader also said the BJP’s “loss” in the polling states will be Modi’s loss as he campaigned extensively in all five states and that the elections were fought in his name.

“If the BJP is badly defeated in these states, then will the BJP leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda hold the next press conference in their office. I believe that it will be PM Modi’s defeat, not theirs because the policies they refer to are the same. People are unemployed and the result of these policies is that petrol is beyond Rs 100 and cooking gas is at Rs 1,000,” she said.

