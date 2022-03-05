Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:02 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said.
Israel has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of a breakthrough.
