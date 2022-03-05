Odisha observes ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ on Biju Patnaik’s B’Day

Odisha Saturday paid rich tribute to former chief minister and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik on his 106th birth anniversary. The legendary leader’s birth anniversary on March 5th is observed as ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ as Patnaik was a supporter of decentralizing power to the grass root level. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is the younger son of the legendary leader, in a series of twitter posts said that Biju Paynaik had drawn the road map of Odisha’s development and also people's welfare. “I pay tribute to the great freedom fighter and former chief minister,” the chief minister said. The ruling BJD, which is named after the leader, also organized several events marking Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary. Floral tributes were presented at his statue in the state capital's Forest Park. The party also organized an organ donation registration camp in the city where many people turned up to donate their bodies after death. “I congratulate all those came forward ... Organ donation is a noble service to society,” Patnaik said adding that Biju Babu’s ideology inspires his party to serve the people. Biju Patnaik was born to Laxminarayan and Ashalata Patnaik on March 5, 1916, at Cuttack city in Odisha. He passed his degree in Aeronautics from the Aeronautical Training Institute of India and began his career as a pilot with the Indian National Airways.

During the freedom struggle, Patnaik was imprisoned in 1945 for taking part in the Quit India Movement. He also played a prominent role in the Nepalese democratic movement and Indonesia’s struggle for freedom from Dutch rule. He was conferred with Indonesia’s highest civil award “Bhumi Putra” for his exemplary contribution to that nation's freedom struggle. Biju Patnaik was chief minister of Odisha twice, from 1961 – 1963 and 1990 – 1995. His younger son joined politics after demise of Biju Patnaik in April 1997.

