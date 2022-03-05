Left Menu

Large crowds gather in Hamburg and Paris to protest Russia's war in Ukraine

Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said. In France, several thousands protesters gathered in the Place de la Republique in Paris to express their solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to the Russian invasion.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:22 IST
Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said. The protests in Germany's second-largest city took place under the slogan "Peace in Ukraine and Security in Europe" against the military assault which has forced nearly 1.5 million refugees to flee westward into the European Union.

"Let us jointly say no to war," Iryna Tybinka, consul general of Ukraine in Hamburg, told protesters during a speech, according to local broadcaster NDR, adding the fight would continue and "we must win it". In France, several thousands protesters gathered in the Place de la Republique in Paris to express their solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to the Russian invasion. Many waved Ukrainian national flags and banners denouncing President Vladimir Putin.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was at the demonstration, said it was important to deliver arms to Ukraine while also ensuring the conflict did not spread. "I totally support what is being done at a European-wide level," she said. "We need to show Vladimir Putin that he is isolated."

