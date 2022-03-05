Assam govt confers status of Cabinet Minister on MLA Rama Kanta Deori
The Assam government on Saturday conferred the rank of Cabinet Minister on MLA Rama Kanta Deori with immediate effect.
ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Deori is an MLA from Morigaon Constituency.
He is also the Chairman of Assam Plain Tribes Development Corp Ltd. (ANI)
