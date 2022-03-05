Left Menu

MP to increase dearness allowance of govt employees to 31 pc: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 31 per cent which will start from April.

ANI | Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:25 IST
MP to increase dearness allowance of govt employees to 31 pc: Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 31 per cent which will start from April. The chief minister who was in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha told ANI, "We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 per cent, whose payment will start from the month of April."

Chouhan said the government will provide additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme for taking admission in colleges. He added that other schemes will also continue in the state. "We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
4
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022