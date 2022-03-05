Left Menu

Police officer files complaint in court against R'than MLA for abuse, threats

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:43 IST
A police officer has filed a complaint in the ACJM court against a ruling party MLA alleging that the legislator abused, threatened and pressured him to arrest a person in a case of criminal trespass.

A 7.37 minute-long audio clip of the purported phone call between Sanjay Kumar, SHO at Bhainsroadgarh police station here and the accused Congress MLA from Begun (Chittorgarh) Rajendra Singh Bidhuri went viral on Friday.

Following this, the Opposition BJP created an uproar in the House and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Kumar’s statement was recorded at the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rawatbhata, and the next hearing is scheduled for March 7, a police statement issued on Saturday mentioned. The SHO had earlier given a written complaint to Chittorgarh superintendent of police Preeti Jain against the MLA, and requested that he be transferred to police lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

