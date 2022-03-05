Left Menu

Ukraine expects new steps against Russia in coming days, Kuleba says after Blinken meet

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:44 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday he expects the results of his discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be implemented in the coming days, including new sanctions on Russia and more weapons for Ukraine.

Speaking in an online briefing, Kuleba also said it was frustrating that the NATO alliance was refusing to enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would lead to more civilian deaths.

Blinken and Kuleba met on Ukraine's border with Poland on Saturday to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine and isolate Russia in hopes of bringing the 10-day war to an end.

