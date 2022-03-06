Left Menu

Differences between Telangana governor, state govt come to fore

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 00:06 IST
Differences between Telangana governor, state govt come to fore
  • Country:
  • India

Differences between the Telangana Governor and the TRS-led state government came to the fore on Saturday with Tamilisai Soundararajan appearing to be expressing disappointment over the customary Governor's address to the Budget session of legislature not being scheduled this year.

A statement to this effect issued by her was posted Saturday night on a Whatsapp group in which government press releases are shared daily by the state's information department officials, but it was deleted soon after.

Repeated attempts to contact Raj Bhavan's media relations officials to ascertain whether the statement was in force did not fructify. Messages sent were unanswered till late hours on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether Raj Bhavan media officials shared the statement with mediapersons in any manner.

''By not holding the Governor's Address in this Budget Session, the Members now stand to lose out on the opportunity to discuss the previous year performance of the Government,'' Soundararajan said in the statement.

The opposition BJP and Congress have earlier this week attacked the TRS government for not scheduling the customary Governor's address to the Budget session of legislature which begins on Monday next.

Taking exception to comments of BJP leaders, state Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has said the Governor's address is not taking place as the Budget Session is a continuation of the previous session which has not been prorogued.

Citing constitutional provisions, he said the Governor is supposed to address the Legislature when a new session takes place in a calendar year.

There have been instances in the past when the Governor's address did not feature in the session, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
4
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022