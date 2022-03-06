Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:50 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Vajpayee's aide Shiv Kumar Pareek
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Shiv Kumar Pareek, a long-time aide of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said he devoted himself to service and nation-building. Pareek, who was in his 80s, died on Saturday following a spell of illness.

For decades, Pareek, prominently recognizable by his handlebar mustache, was a permanent fixture by the side of former prime minister Vajpayee.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation-building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

