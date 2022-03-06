PM Modi condoles death of Vajpayee's aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Shiv Kumar Pareek, a long-time aide of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said he devoted himself to service and nation-building. Pareek, who was in his 80s, died on Saturday following a spell of illness.

For decades, Pareek, prominently recognizable by his handlebar mustache, was a permanent fixture by the side of former prime minister Vajpayee.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation-building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.''

