RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch to launch campaign to raise minimum age of marriage of Muslim women

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will launch a nationwide movement to raise the minimum age of marriage for Muslim women. MRM, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate organisation said a law should be made on the minimum age of marriage. The Manch said the Muslim society in the country has become aware of the ill effects of triple talaq, halala, polygamy, hijab, marriage of girls attaining puberty and others. The Manch called for a nationwide discussion on these matters.

The team of Muslim Rashtriya Manch visited the districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Deoband, Bareilly, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Bahraich, Kairana, Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Gonda, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Varanasi, Mau, Deoria, Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar etc. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch said it will run awareness campaigns and mass movements across the country for the upliftment of Muslim society. Various cells of the Manch will prepare a plan of reforms by taking together different sections of the society. These schemes will be implemented in a sequential manner across the country.

For this purpose, discussions will be held with muftis, maulanas, imams, doctors, professors, women, students, girl students and other people of the society. Notably, the Centre introduced the "Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021" in the winter session of Parliament last year. The Bill seeks to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. The Bill has been sent to the Parliamentary standing committee for examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)