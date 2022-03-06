Polling underway for panchayats, Port Blair civic body in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Polling is underway for elections to panchayats and Port Blair Municipal Council in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, amid tight security measures and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, an official said. Voting began at 7 am in 685 panchayat seats and 24 wards of the civic body and will continue till 5 pm. ''Polling has been peaceful both in panchayat areas and in Port Blair,'' the official said. Micro-observers have been appointed to have a close watch on the 800 polling stations in rural areas and also in the city, while sector magistrates and police officers are patrolling their respective areas to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

Ballot papers are being used in the panchayat elections and electronic voting machines in the municipal poll.

At least 110 candidates from the BJP, the Congress and their allies are in the fray in the civic body election, the official said. Altogether 1,32,965 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal election and 1,64,975 in the panchayat polls.

The counting of votes will be held on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)