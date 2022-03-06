Left Menu

Polling underway for panchayats, Port Blair civic body in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Polling is underway for elections to panchayats and Port Blair Municipal Council in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, amid tight security measures and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, an official said. Polling has been peaceful both in panchayat areas and in Port Blair, the official said.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:57 IST
Polling underway for panchayats, Port Blair civic body in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling is underway for elections to panchayats and Port Blair Municipal Council in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, amid tight security measures and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, an official said. Voting began at 7 am in 685 panchayat seats and 24 wards of the civic body and will continue till 5 pm. ''Polling has been peaceful both in panchayat areas and in Port Blair,'' the official said. Micro-observers have been appointed to have a close watch on the 800 polling stations in rural areas and also in the city, while sector magistrates and police officers are patrolling their respective areas to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

Ballot papers are being used in the panchayat elections and electronic voting machines in the municipal poll.

At least 110 candidates from the BJP, the Congress and their allies are in the fray in the civic body election, the official said. Altogether 1,32,965 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal election and 1,64,975 in the panchayat polls.

The counting of votes will be held on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022