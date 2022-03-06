Ukraine conflict to last months, if not years -UK deputy PM Raab
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 14:12 IST
United Kingdom
The conflict in Ukraine is set to last months, if not years, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, adding international allies would need to show "strategic stamina" to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin fails.
"Our mission with our allies is to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine, and it's going to take some time - we're talking about months, if not years - and therefore we have to show some strategic stamina, because this is not going to be over in days," Raab told Sky News.
