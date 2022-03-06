Rahul condoles demise of IUML leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of IUML leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Sunday and described him as a strong secular voice of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

''Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kerala State President of IUML and a beloved spiritual leader, has passed away. My condolences to his family and followers.

''He was a strong secular voice of the UDF, supporting brotherhood, respect and progress for all. He will be dearly missed,'' Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced on its Twitter handle that its supremo, Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, has passed away.

Thangal, 74, died at a Kochi hospital on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time.

He was serving as the chairman of the IUML National Political Advisory Committee and the president of the IUML Kerala State Committee.

Senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Thangal.

''He was an extremely humble person, I had close interaction with him for the past few years. It's a personal loss for me,'' the former Union minister said in a tweet.

