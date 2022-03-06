'Ganna Kisan', noodles bowl, ice cream -- eclectic mix of poll symbols in Delhi civic polls

Independent candidates contesting the Delhi civic body polls this year will have an interesting mix of around 200 election symbols to choose from, including 'Ganna Kisan' (sugarcane farmer), 'Nagrik' (citizen), noodles bowl, ice cream, a range of daily use items, fruits, vegetables and kitchen appliances.

The State Election Commission, Delhi, has notified that the election to 272 wards of three municipal corporations is scheduled to be held in April.

The list of 197 poll symbols was issued on Friday by the Commission in its 'Municipal Corporation of Delhi Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 2022'.

The 'free symbols' meant for independents and candidates of unrecognised parties include fruits like apple, grapes and pineapple; food items like biscuits, cake, bread; kitchen items like pressure cooker, mixee, bread roller and many other electronic items.

A few of the relatively obscure symbols like electric pole, gift pack, extension board, wall hook, envelope and door handle also find a place in the list.

According to the order, each independent candidate will mention three preferences of chosen symbols in his nomination paper. In case more than one candidate falls for the same symbol, the returning officer of the elections will conduct a draw of lot for allocation of the symbol. The candidates of national parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress, BSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), Indian National Congress; and Meghalaya-based National People's Party will be alloted reserved symbols.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognised by the Election Commission of India as ''Delhi State Party'' has 'broom' symbol alloted to it, said the order.

The Commission, in another order, also said that maximum limit of expenditure to be incurred by a candidate in the ward elections of three municipal corporations will be Rs 8 lakh.

There are 104 wards each in North and South Delhi municipal corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are also reserved wards for Scheduled Caste candidates.

In the last MCD polls in Delhi, the BJP registered an impressive victory, returning to power in the three corporations by winning 181 of 272 wards.

The closest rival of the party -- AAP managed to win only 49 wards, while the Congress bagged 31 wards in the elections.

The independents won three wards in North Delhi, four in South Delhi and one in East Delhi municipal corporations. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)