UP polls: Video lands SHO in trouble

The police on Sunday ordered a probe against an SHO after a video surfaced on social media in which he purportedly suggests BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh would be a cabinet minister in the next government.

Singh is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Ballia Sadar seat.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ballia, Vijay Tripathi said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma has been ordered to probe the video of Dubhar SHO Raj Kumar Singh, and submit a report at the earliest.

''Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry,'' Tripathi said.

In the widely shared video, the SHO can be heard saying, ''Sir, I am your SHO.'' He also extended his ''best wishes'', suggesting that the BJP leader would be a cabinet minister. The police officer then said he was escorting him for the ''first time''.

Later, the SHO said he was only trying to diffuse the situation as Dayashankar Singh and his supporters had reached the police station and SP workers were arriving too.

''On the midnight of March 2, there was an incident of clash between SP and BJP supporters in the police station area. BJP candidate Dayashankar Singh has filed a complaint regarding the incident against SP candidate and former minister Narad Rai, accusing him of plotting his murder,'' he said.

After this, Dayashankar Singh, along with his supporters, reached the police station. SP supporters too started arriving at the station, SHO Raj Kumar Singh said.

''In such a scenario, in order to handle the law and order situation and ensure that it did not escalate, I urged Dayashankar Singh and his supporters to leave the spot,'' he added.

Polling in Ballia will be held in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

