Budget session of T'gana Legislature to begin Monday

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature is beginning on Monday without the Governor's customary address and amid Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's attempts to bring together various parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao would present the Budget for 2022-23 on Monday.

The duration of the session would be decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House.

In the run-up to the session, a row broke out over the Budget session beginning without out the Governor's customary address to the legislature.

The opposition BJP and Congress slammed the TRS government for ''doing away'' with the Governor's address, but the government said the address could not be arranged as the Budget session is a continuation to the previous session which has not been prorogued.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appeared to express disappointment over the customary address not being scheduled.

''By not holding the Governor’s Address in this Budget Session, the Members now stand to lose out on the opportunity to discuss the previous year performance of the Government,'' she said in a statement.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the absence of Governor's address resulted in people losing the opportunity to know the government's performance and the opposition members not being able to debate the government's performance.

In the 2021-22 budget, the state government had proposed a total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore.

The budget size is expected to increase further this year.

The state government's flagship Dalit welfare scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' and numerous other welfare schemes are expected to come up for debate during the session.

The attack of ruling TRS against the alleged unhelpful attitude of Modi government towards Telangana and CM KCR's attempts to bring together various opposition parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and on development issues may also figure in the discussions.

The BJP MLAs who held a meeting here on March 4 decided to raise the TRS government alleged failures in construction of double bedroom houses, paddy procurement, filling up vacancies in government departments, non-implementation of unemployment allowance and others.

