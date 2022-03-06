Left Menu

JP Nadda chairs meeting with BJP's national general secretaries

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with national general secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:10 IST
JP Nadda chairs meeting with BJP's national general secretaries
BJP national president JP Nadda chairs meeting with national general secretaries (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with national general secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital. This comes on the eve of the last and seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will see polling in Varanasi the Lok Sabha Assembly constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eight Assembly seats in Varanasi will be in the focus in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with multiple seats witnessing close contests. Out of eight Assembly seats, five are within the Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

The eight seats are Banaras City South, Banaras City North, Shivpur, Sewapuri, Cantonment, Ajgara, Pindra and Rohaniya. The Varanasi district is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party and Congress.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022