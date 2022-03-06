Left Menu

Delhi govt organises cultural event to celebrate legacy of Sunderlal Bahuguna

The Delhi government organised a cultural programme in the Assembly on Sunday to celebrate the legacy of Chipko movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna, according to an official statement.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the event along with Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said Sunderlal Bahuguna was an inspiration for the youth and he would always be remembered for his work, thoughts and ideals.Sunderlal Bahugunas whole life, his sacrifice for society and the environment will be a source of inspiration for generations to come.

''Sunderlal Bahuguna's whole life, his sacrifice for society and the environment will be a source of inspiration for generations to come. We need to learn from his life that the environment should be loved and respected as it will always add to the joys of our lives,'' Sisodia said.

He said Bahuguna was a source of inspiration not only for Uttarakhand's residents but for all Indians.

The government also honoured some family members of Bahuguna on the occasion. Bahuguna's son and senior journalist Rajeev Nayan Bahuguna attended the event.

Speaker Goel said the AAP government respects the people of Uttarakhand and their rich culture.

''The manner in which Sunderlal Bahuguna worked for the country, society, and to save the environment made him immortal. We appeal to the people of Uttarakhand and Delhi to celebrate the birth anniversary of the icon of Uttarakhand...on the lines of Gandhi Jayanti,'' Goel said.

He said the programme was scheduled to be held in December but had to be postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

