Citizens stranded in Ukraine as Central govt was asleep: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday hit out at the Centre amid the ongoing Operation Ganga, and said that the students remain stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis because "the Central government was asleep".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:11 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday hit out at the Centre amid the ongoing Operation Ganga, and said that the students remain stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis because "the Central government was asleep". Addressing a press conference here, Patole said, "The Central government was asleep, which is why the students were stranded in Ukraine."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting election rallies amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine involving the Indian nationals, the state Congress chief said that he remained "busy in campaigning". "PM Modi is a campaigner. He remained busy in campaigning. The foreign policy of the government has failed," he added.

Speaking about the inauguration of the 12 km stretch of the Pune Metro Rail Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Patole said that the BJP is taking credit for the Metro while its foundation of all the projects was laid by the Congress. "BJP is doing politics by taking the credit of Metro in the city but Congress has laid the foundation of all these projects," he said.

Patole also alleged that the turban that PM Modi was to be presented during the unveiling ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at the Pune Municipal Corporation premises, had 'Rajmudra', the diamond used by Maharajas, and said that the BJP has insulted the Maratha warrior. However, the Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday had shared the picture of the turban which did not have any such diamond attached to the turban.

Patole also accused the former chief minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis of a "Rs 800 crore scam" in Asia's largest slum Dharavi Redevelopment project. He also demanded a probe against the BJP leader from the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

