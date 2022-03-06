Left Menu

BJP announces Dr Suniti Mund as party's Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidate for the post of Mayor in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), election for which will be held on March 24.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:57 IST
Dr Suniti Mund, BJP's Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidate for the post of Mayor in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), election for which will be held on March 24. The party has nominated Dr Suniti Mund as its candidate for the post.

"I am thankful to BJP, who has selected me for the post of Mayor in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. If I become Mayor, I will work for benefit of the people of the capital city under BMC jurisdiction," Mund said. "I will complete the metro line, which is delayed for years in the city. I will solve the drainage system, which creates obstacles on road during rainy days. I will also try to complete several delayed projects and make Bhubaneswar a crime-free city," Mund added.

As announced earlier by the State Election Commission (SEC), scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 9. While polling is scheduled to be held on March 24, counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on March 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

