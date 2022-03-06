Left Menu

"Senseless, a bundle of lies": Nityanand Rai slams Rahul Gandhi over his tweets on evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweets on the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that the Wayanad MP's tweet is senseless and 'a bundle of lies'.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:18 IST
"Senseless, a bundle of lies": Nityanand Rai slams Rahul Gandhi over his tweets on evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweets on the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that the Wayanad MP's tweet is senseless and 'a bundle of lies'. "Rahul Gandhi's tweet does not make any sense. It's a bundle of lies. People are appreciating PM Narendra Modi's work in evacuating the students trapped in Ukraine. PM Modi brought pride to the country, that's why today everybody is looking up to India", said Rai.

The Congress MP slammed the Centre over Operation Ganga, launched to bring Indian nationals back to the country amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. He had said that "evacuation is a duty and not a favour" done by the government. In another Tweet, Gandhi wrote, "Such shameful treatment of (Indian) students is an insult to the entire country. This bitter truth of Operation Ganga has shown the real face of Modi government." He cited a media report claiming that the students were asked to clean toilets and whoever does it first would return to India first.

More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights under Operation Ganga began on February 22 to rescue the stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine. To rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Among the special Civilian flights today, 9 landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. There were 6 flights from Budapest, 2 from Bucharest, 2 from Rzeszow, and 1 from Kosice. On Monday, 8 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceava (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1,500 Indians back home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022