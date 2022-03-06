New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL10 BSF-PB-FRATRICIDE Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp New Delhi/Amritsar: At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly opened fire at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.

DES22 PB-BBMB-CHANNI Punjab CM seeks time from Union home minister to discuss BBMB issue Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take up with him the recent change in rules for the selection of members of the Bhakra-Beas Management Board.

ELX4 POLLS-UP-MAYAWATI Time to form 'iron government' of BSP in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said it is essential to form a strong government that takes cares of all sections of the society.

ELX3 POLLS-UP-COP UP polls: Video lands SHO in trouble Ballia (UP): The police on Sunday ordered a probe against an SHO after a video surfaced on social media in which he purportedly suggests BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh would be a cabinet minister in the next government.

ELX1 POLLS-UP-VARANASI-TEA Hot cuppa with a side of politics Varanasi: As Varanasi gets ready to vote, tea stalls in the city are abuzz with political discussions and tea sellers have been busier than usual ensuring what appears to be an endless supply of steaming hot cuppas.

DES30 HR-CONG Everyone unhappy with BJP-JJP rule in Haryana, alleges state Cong chief Chandigarh: Alleging ''corruption was at its peak'' in Haryana and it was ''number one in unemployment'', state Congress chief Kumari Selja on Sunday claimed all sections of the society were unhappy with the ''misrule'' of the BJP-JJP government. DES32 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 156 new COVID-19 cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's infection count so far to 9,83,018.

