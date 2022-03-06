Left Menu

Clashes erupt between BJP, MVA workers in Pune; police reports to lathi-charge to disperse crowd

Pimpri Chinchwad police on Sunday carried out lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after a clash broke out between a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers during the inauguration of an event at Pimpri Chinchwad city in Maharashtra's Pune district.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:11 IST
Clashes erupt between BJP, MVA workers in Pune; police reports to lathi-charge to disperse crowd
Clashes erupted between BJP, MVA workers in Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pimpri Chinchwad police on Sunday carried out lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after a clash broke out between a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers during the inauguration of an event at Pimpri Chinchwad city in Maharashtra's Pune district.

According to the police official, there was a chance of clashes between the two groups, so police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.

The incident happened just before the former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition (LOP) of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was to arrive for the inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022