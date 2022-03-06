Left Menu

Civic polls: Assam records a total voter turnout of 70 per cent till 8 pm

Assam has recorded a total voter turnout of 70 per cent in the Municipal Board Election till 8 pm, stated the Assam state election commission.

Polling personnel of the Kamrup district submitting EVMs and VVPATs at the strong room set up at Amingaon. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has recorded a total voter turnout of 70 per cent in the Municipal Board Election till 8 pm, stated the Assam state election commission. Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across Assam ended at 4 pm on Sunday with the polling personnel submitting EVMs and VVPATs at strong rooms which have been set up by the State Election Commission across the state.

Out of 977 wards of 80 Municipal Boards, 57 wards have already been declared uncontested and the election was held for 920 wards. In the Assam civic polls, 2,532 candidates are in the fray. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

"The Municipal Board election was held peacefully", said Hiranya Kumar Sarma, the presiding officer at Kamrup's Palashbari Girls' High School. "For the first time, EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections," added Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections.

The counting of votes will be held on March 9. (ANI)

