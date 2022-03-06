India wouldn't have been free, had people of different religions fought for it separately: Gopal Rai

Had people of different communities and religions fought separately for the country’s freedom, India would have never become free, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He made the remark while also calling for the end of alleged hatred “instilled in the veins of today’s youths”.

The minister made was addressing the gathering at a cultural function held to honour and remember the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The function “'Ek Shaam, Aazadi ke Shaheedon ke Naam' (an evening dedicated to the martyrs of freedom struggle) was held at Badarpur Bus Terminal in South East Delhi.

“If Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs had fought separately in the freedom struggle, we would have not been free. The hatred instilled in the veins of today's youth must end,” Rai said in the statement.

Rai said people must remember the martyrs and encourage their children to draw inspiration from their lives.

“Taking inspiration from the lives of immortal martyrs, one should make a vow today to put an end to the social evils,” he added.

He said because of the Covid pandemic, the event had been deferred but it was finally organised after two years. “We all have gathered here for the pre-Holi festivities. I hope that just as we celebrated Barsana Holi here, we would be able to gather here even after Ramadan to celebrate Eid,” he said.

“I want to honour the heroes who kissed the gallows for our freedom, who remained imprisoned for years and sacrificed everything for the sake of this nation and who are no longer with us now,” Rai said in the statement.

