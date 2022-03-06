Left Menu

India wouldn't have been free, had people of different religions fought for it separately: Gopal Rai

We all have gathered here for the pre-Holi festivities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:57 IST
India wouldn't have been free, had people of different religions fought for it separately: Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Had people of different communities and religions fought separately for the country’s freedom, India would have never become free, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He made the remark while also calling for the end of alleged hatred “instilled in the veins of today’s youths”.

The minister made was addressing the gathering at a cultural function held to honour and remember the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The function “'Ek Shaam, Aazadi ke Shaheedon ke Naam' (an evening dedicated to the martyrs of freedom struggle) was held at Badarpur Bus Terminal in South East Delhi.

“If Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs had fought separately in the freedom struggle, we would have not been free. The hatred instilled in the veins of today's youth must end,” Rai said in the statement.

Rai said people must remember the martyrs and encourage their children to draw inspiration from their lives.

“Taking inspiration from the lives of immortal martyrs, one should make a vow today to put an end to the social evils,” he added.

He said because of the Covid pandemic, the event had been deferred but it was finally organised after two years. “We all have gathered here for the pre-Holi festivities. I hope that just as we celebrated Barsana Holi here, we would be able to gather here even after Ramadan to celebrate Eid,” he said.

“I want to honour the heroes who kissed the gallows for our freedom, who remained imprisoned for years and sacrificed everything for the sake of this nation and who are no longer with us now,” Rai said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022