Left Menu

'Anti-national activities' going on in many private madrassas in Assam, alleges state BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that "anti-national activities" are going on in many of the private madrassas in the state and urged the administration to "keep a close watch if education is imparted in those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas".

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:26 IST
'Anti-national activities' going on in many private madrassas in Assam, alleges state BJP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that "anti-national activities" are going on in many of the private madrassas in the state and urged the administration to "keep a close watch if education is imparted in those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas". BJP spokespersons Ranjib Kumar Sharma and Mominul Awal made the allegations during a press conference here.

The spokespersons further said that an Islamic terror outfit 'Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent' (AQIS) has sprung up in the Madrassas situated in char-chapori(riverine) areas in the form of sleeper cells covering a wide network and the process has caught pace in the past couple of years. Spokespersons, referring to the arrest of five youths from Barpeta district's Chakaliyapara Madrassa by Assam Police recently, said, "this has exposed the wide network of the extremist outfit in the majority of the madrassas in the char- chapori areas of the state."

"In many of the private madrassas anti-national activities are going in recent times and they urged the administration to keep a close watch whether education is being imparted on those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas. It is very shocking that in these private madrassas of the state, the majority of the students are not aware of Mahapurush Sankardeva, Madhabdeva and Lachit Borphukan," they added. Hitting out at Opposition Congress, All India United Democratic Front and AMSU, they said that they have been appeasing the minorities and never raised a voice against the "militant network".

"These political parties who have been appeasing the minorities have never raised any voice or taken any initiative against the widespread militant network in the riverine areas," they said. The party spokesmen alleged that Congress, AIUDF and AMSU have always been working in tandem with "Islamic extremist organisations".

Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma further said the way Hakkani Network is at work to spread Islamic extremism across the globe. "AQIS is also working steadfastly using the madrassa to set up sleeper cells in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and other states along with Myanmar and Nepal. The incident that took at Barpeta's Chakaliyapara madrassa is a classic example of this," Sharma said.

Sharma further said that the dreaded 'AQIS ' is directly associated with ISIS and Al-Qaida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022