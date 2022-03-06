Left Menu

Nearly 200 people file nominations for posts of ULB chiefs in Odisha on Sunday

The state election commission in a statement said another 1,918 candidates submitted their papers for the posts of councillors and corporators for the March 24 ULB polls.

Congress leaders Madhusmita Acharya and Giribala Behera on Sunday filed their nominations for the post of mayor in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Municipal Corporations respectively. They were among 189 people who filed papers for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of urban local bodies in Odisha during the day, an SEC official said. The grand old party was yet to announce the name of its contestant for the post of mayor in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). Acharya filed her nomination papers here accompanied by senior party leaders, including OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and Jatni MLA Sura Routray, while Giribala Behera was accompanied by Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim and other senior leaders.

While the capital and Silk City will have women mayors, the post in CMC is unreserved. The state election commission in a statement said another 1,918 candidates submitted their papers for the posts of councillors and corporators for the March 24 ULB polls. The filing of nominations will end on March 7. Meanwhile, opposition BJP during the day named Ollywood actor Sritam Das as its candidate for the post of CMC mayor and Sabita Suar for the same post in BeMC. Das had joined the saffron party in February 2014, before the Lok Sabha polls. He has been a part of BJP’s star campaigners during several polls in the state.

Elections to 47 municipalities, 59 notified area councils, and three municipal corporations will be held on March 24 and the results will be declared on March 26.

