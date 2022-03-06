Left Menu

Delhi govt hosts Basant Utsav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:41 IST
Delhi govt hosts Basant Utsav
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Sunday hosted a cultural programme at Badrinath Park in West Vinod Nagar here as part of the Basant Utsav celebrations.

Basant Utsav is a festival that brings a smile to everyone’s faces. Nothing could be better than welcoming the spring festival after coming out of the difficult COVID-19 phase, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The festival gives the impression that we have overcome adversities, he said.

Basant Utsav means the ‘celebration of spring’ and the season is welcomed through music and dances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022