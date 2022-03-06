1 killed, 34 injured as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar

A civilian was killed and 34 others, including a policeman, injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the busy Hari Singh High Street market here on Sunday, police said. ''About 4.20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade on police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street,'' a police official said. He said a policeman, identified as John Mohammad, and 34 civilians received splinter injuries in the explosion. ''One died, 34 others injured, highly condemnable (sic),'' Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar Singh, said in a tweet. The injured were rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, where a civilian succumbed to his injuries, the official added. The dead was identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi (70), a resident of the Nowhatta area of the city. He said among the injured, the condition of a girl was critical. Senior police officers reached the spot and the area was cordoned off, the official said. Police have registered a case and began investigation, he said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said they are working to identify and arrest those involved in the grenade attack. Police have got some vital clues and investigation is rigorously going on in the right direction, Kumar said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said the government is firmly resolved to dismantle the terror ecosystem and defeat the menace perpetrated by the neighbouring country. ''I strongly condemn the terror attack at Srinagar. My deepest condolences to family of innocent civilian martyred & wish speedy recovery to injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantle terror ecosystem & defeat terrorist menace that continues to be perpetrated by neighbouring country,'' Sinha said on Twitter. Leaders of various political parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the attack. In a statement, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah said violence has no place in an emancipated world. Such incidents leave a trail of lifelong miseries behind them, they said in the statement. They impressed upon the administration to ensure best of medical care to all injured. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said people of J-K have been paying with their lives but neither India nor Pakistan doing anything to end the conflict. ''Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones,'' Mufti said in a tweet. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the attack mindless and inhuman . Very unfortunate and highly condemnable act, those responsible behind the attack must know that they won't achieve anything out of such inhuman acts, a spokesperson of the JKPCC said. He said the party demands exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The JKPCC also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family of the slain person and expressed solidarity with them. The People's Conference, led by Sajad Lone, also condemned the attack. ''We are shocked at the extremely distressing news of a grenade attack at a crowded marketplace in Amira Kadal, Srinagar. We unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack in which one civilian died while many are injured,'' the party said in a statement. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice, it added. ''We pray for peace to the departed soul and swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this despicable act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this terrible time,'' the party said. Condemning the incident, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said violence is unacceptable. ''My thoughts and prayers with those injured in Hari Singh High Street grenade attack. Violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable to us. I unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of violence,'' he said in a tweet. Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur described the attack as a barbaric and cowardly act. ''Lobbing a grenade at a busy place is an act of frustration on part of militants,'' he said. He expressed grief over the death of the civilian and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)