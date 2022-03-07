Ukraine-Russia crisis Day 12: PM Modi to speak to Zelensky, Putin today

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Government of India sources said. PM Modi has spoke to both the leaders twice, since the beginning of the conflict on February 24 when Russia launched a special military operation on Ukraine.

The Indian prime minister had spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2. In his last call PM Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv and both the leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the Prime Minister's office. On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Ukranian President Zelensky in which the latter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations Security council, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India's political support at the UNSC.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'. On Sunday the Indian government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. (ANI)

