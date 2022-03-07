Left Menu

Ruling party can use 'unfair' means during counting of votes: Tikait

The ruling party can use unfair means to win during the counting of votes to be held on March 10, the BKU leader said after visiting Navin Mandi here where EVMs are being kept.Meanwhile, additional district magistrate and additional election officer Narendra Bahadur Singh said the counting of votes will be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, under tight security and the directive of the Election Commission.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:51 IST
Ruling party can use 'unfair' means during counting of votes: Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ruling party can use ''unfair'' means during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 10. Voting in the six assembly seats, including Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Pyrkazi, Khatoli, Murapur, and Charthawal were held in the first phase on February 10. The ruling party can use unfair means to win during the counting of votes to be held on March 10, the BKU leader said after visiting Navin Mandi here where EVMs are being kept.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate and additional election officer Narendra Bahadur Singh said the counting of votes will be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, under tight security and the directive of the Election Commission.

