Left Menu

U'khand BJP holds preparatory meet ahead of counting of votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday tasked party workers and election candidates with responsibilities for the March 10 counting of votes in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:55 IST
U'khand BJP holds preparatory meet ahead of counting of votes
BJP holds preparatory meet ahead of counting of votes (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday tasked party workers and election candidates with responsibilities for the March 10 counting of votes in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sounded confident about the victory of the party in the polls. He said, "All aspects are being discussed (with party leaders). Everyone will be in their designated areas on the day of the counting of votes. We are confident that the BJP will form the government again in the state," he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" were among the party leaders who attended a meeting here to prepare for the counting day. The polling in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 for the 70 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022