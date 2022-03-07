Left Menu

South Korean ruling party leader attacked during rally

The Severance Hospital, which was treating Song, refused to release information about his health conditions, citing privacy issues.The party released a statement saying it strongly condemns the attack on Song, calling such actions a serious threat to democracy. Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative opposition candidate who locked in a tight and bitter race with Lee Jae-myung ahead of Wednesdays vote, issued a statement on Facebook wishing for Songs quick recovery.Any action of violence that disrupts an election cannot be justified, said Yoon.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:03 IST
South Korean ruling party leader attacked during rally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The chairman of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party was assaulted on Monday by a man wielding a hammer-like object during a rally for presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, days ahead of the country's elections.

Song Young-gil was being treated for stitches at a nearby hospital in the capital Seoul, but appeared to have avoided serious injury. Lee Jin-woo, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency, said officers were questioning the unidentified attacker in his 70s who was detained at the scene. Videos taken by witnesses and posted on social media show the elderly man – wearing a brimmed hat and traditional Korean hanbok garb – sneaking up behind Song and hitting him several times with what appeared to be a hammer wrapped in a plastic bag before being tackled by people nearby.

Park Min-soo, a Democratic Party official, said Song received four to five stitches and will likely remain at the hospital overnight. The Severance Hospital, which was treating Song, refused to release information about his health conditions, citing privacy issues.

The party released a statement saying it strongly condemns the attack on Song, calling such actions a "serious threat to democracy." Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative opposition candidate who locked in a tight and bitter race with Lee Jae-myung ahead of Wednesday's vote, issued a statement on Facebook wishing for Song's quick recovery.

"Any action of violence that disrupts an election cannot be justified," said Yoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022