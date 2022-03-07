Left Menu

Beed SP to be sent on leave over law and order issues, minister tells Maha Assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:21 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday told the state Assembly that the Superintendent of Police of Beed district will be sent on forced leave over complaints of deteriorating law and order and a probe into these will be conducted in 15 days.

He was speaking during a discussion on a Calling Attention notice on the law and order situation in Beed, some 390 kilometres from state capital Mumbai.

NCP MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandeep Kshirsagar said the local police had failed to prevent the deterioration of law and order in the district, with the latter alleging that incidents of betting and prostitution were rising, while the sand mafia operated unchecked.

The BJP's Namita Mundada said she recently went out with her infant and husband to have sugarcane juice in her constituency in Beed, and people coming out of a nearby illegal liquor vend tried to forcibly click photographs with her.

''When I refused saying I was with my family, these people created ruckus. I contacted the police but nobody answered,'' Mundada told the House.

Walse Patil said he would convene a meeting of legislators from Beed district and probe all the allegations and incidents in 15 days.

