League supremo Panakkad Hyderali Thangal laid to rest

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo and religious scholar, Panakkad Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal was laid to rest with full state honours at the Juma Masjid here early on Monday.

He passed away following health-related ailments on Sunday. He was 74.

The religious scholar was laid to rest at the Juma Masjid, adjacent to the banks of Kadalundi river, where his father PMSA Pookkoya Thangal and mother Aisha Cherukunji Beevi were also laid to rest.

As against an earlier decision to conduct the funeral at around 10 am today, the rituals were held at around 2 am. Panakkad Hamiddali Shihab Thangal led the last prayers.

Earlier, thousands of party workers and community people paid homage to the departed soul, whose mortal remains were kept at the town hall for public homage.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state ministers, various party leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life paid their last respects.

Thangal was the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a prominent member of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

He was also the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and the managing director of Chandrika, the IUML mouthpiece.

