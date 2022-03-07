Left Menu

BJP questions Maharashtra farm loan waiver, alleges farmers not getting loans

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday raised the issue of farm loan waiver, including bogus reporting of data, in the Maharashtra Assembly.

07-03-2022
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday raised the issue of farm loan waiver, including bogus reporting of data, in the Maharashtra Assembly. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis questioned the government over reports of farmers, whose loans had been waived off, not getting fresh loans from the banks.

"I request the government to furnish the details of loan waiver in the House," said Fadnavis. Replying to Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government hasn't received any such complaint so far. But if such a situation arises the state government will issue a notification to the banks, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil raised the issue of bogus reporting of data in the scheme of loan waivers. However, state minister Shamrao Pandurang Patil refuted the allegation, saying "no such case has been reported". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

