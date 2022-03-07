Left Menu

Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, says alliance has done well in Punjab polls

Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, says alliance has done well in Punjab polls
Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI) Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in Delhi while expressing confidence that the BJP led alliance will do well in the state Assembly elections. Addressing the media, Singh, when asked about the prospects of his alliance in the polls, said, "I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. The BJP has done well. Let us see what happens."

Further, the former Chief Minister said that his meeting with Union Home Minister in Delhi was to discuss Punjab in general and had nothing to do about the elections. "Results are not declared yet. I had a general discussion with Home Minister. There'll be a detailed discussion after the results," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national general secretaries to take stock of the party's prospects in the five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The result of elections in five states, including Punjab, are to be announced on March 10. (ANI)

