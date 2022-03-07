Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the assembly election results on March 10. Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll management scenario in five states.From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:25 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the assembly election results on March 10. Gandhi, accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, reached Jaipur airport where she was received by Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others.

Questioned on speculation that the party might shift some of its MLAs elected in the ongoing assembly polls to Jaipur to prevent them from being ''poached'', Gandhi sought to downplay the matter, saying it is a matter of the future. In her brief interaction with reporters at the airport, Gandhi also said that the people must voted after much thought. ''The public will make the right decision,'' she said.

On a question about forming alliances with other parties, she said everything will depend on circumstances. Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll management scenario in five states.

From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.

