Nadda arrives in Jammu, to visit Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to a rousing welcome, his first visit to the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union territories in August 2019.

He will pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Reasi district during his day-long visit.

Nadda, who was flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh, got a rousing reception as hundreds of youth BJP workers and party leaders led by J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina received him at Jammu airport.

Amid sloganeering in favour of the BJP and Nadda, the party's national chief stopped his vehicle and received garlands, flowers and shawls from the enthusiastic workers.

He, however, did not speak to media.

Nadda later left for Katra for his onward journey to the cave shrine. His visit to the shrine owes significance in view of the recently-held elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10. On his return from the shrine, Nadda will brainstorm with party leaders on further strengthening the party in the Union territory ahead of the forthcoming polls. Raina said the visit of the BJP national president assumes significance as elections to Jammu Kashmir Assembly is expected to take place later this year after the finalisation of the delimitation commission report.

