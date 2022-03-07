BJP MLAs suspended from T'gana Assembly on first day of Budget session

All the three BJP members were suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the rest of the session on the first day of the Budget session on Monday.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao began introduction of Budget 2022-23 soon after the House met, even as BJP floor leader T Raja Singh and others tried to draw the attention of Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.

Singh persisted with his attempt and state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion for the suspension of the three BJP members – Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender - till the end of the session.

The Speaker announced the suspension of the three MLAs. Singh, who was in the well of the House, did not heed to the Speaker's directives to leave the House. He was bodily lifted and taken out by the marshals.

In a statement later, Singh alleged that their rights as MLAs have been taken away with the suspension.

Their suspension for the entire Budget session is part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s political conspiracy, he claimed.

Alleging that they were not allowed to protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly premises, Singh slammed CM KCR for allegedly taking away their rights.

Meanwhile, a Congress release said the party MLAs boycotted the budget presentation and came out of the House in protest against the Speaker not giving mike to raise even a point of order. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the House was being run in an undemocratic manner.

