JP Nadda to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda reached Jammu to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:42 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda in Jammu on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda reached Jammu to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday. The BJP chief will also address the party workers of the union territory after his visit to the temple.

Nadda's visit to the revered shrine comes on the day of the polling for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

